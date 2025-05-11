First Trust Advisors LP Has $272,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 167.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.90. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -340.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

