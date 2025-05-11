First Trust Advisors LP Has $336,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

