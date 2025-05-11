First Trust Advisors LP Has $357,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

