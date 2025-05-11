First Trust Advisors LP Has $358,000 Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 473,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 271,266 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,652.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 317,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 298,973 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,453 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TPZ opened at $19.58 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

