First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

RCUS opened at $8.28 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

