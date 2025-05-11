First Trust Advisors LP Invests $293,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $310.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

