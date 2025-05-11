First Trust Advisors LP Invests $300,000 in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 454,826 shares during the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,739,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,887,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,837,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,319,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.