First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in inTEST were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in inTEST by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at inTEST

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 7,557 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $43,679.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at $451,169.46. This trade represents a 10.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of inTEST from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

inTEST Stock Performance

INTT stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

