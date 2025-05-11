First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $399,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $412.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

