First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 674.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This represents a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Haines purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $57,191.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

