First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
