First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 149,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 406,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

AMLP stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.