First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 15,191 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 583,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.