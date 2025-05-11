First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,166 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CSP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSP by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

