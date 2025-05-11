First Trust Advisors LP Takes $309,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 81,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

