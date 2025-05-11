FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

