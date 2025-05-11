Flora Growth (FLGC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Flora Growth to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.31). Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. On average, analysts expect Flora Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLGC stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

