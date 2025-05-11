FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,787,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,448,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,472 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,027,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $406,619,000 after purchasing an additional 271,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

