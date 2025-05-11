Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gentherm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.