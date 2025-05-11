GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.