Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.16 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.