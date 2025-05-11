Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $19.15. Globalstar shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 259,197 shares.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
