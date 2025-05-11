Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $9.55. Gogo shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 154,676 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.93 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,510.37. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 176,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gogo by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

