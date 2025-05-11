Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of ARM opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

