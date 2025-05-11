Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of TTD opened at $71.04 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

