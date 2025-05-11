Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

