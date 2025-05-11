HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $22.80. HBT Financial shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 119 shares.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,048.75. This trade represents a 30.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

