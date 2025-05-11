HC Wainwright Weighs in on Korro Bio FY2026 Earnings

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.32) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Korro Bio by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Korro Bio by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

