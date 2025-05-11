HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of HCI opened at $167.29 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.