H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 185.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

