Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Vanguard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.6 %

AVD stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on American Vanguard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

