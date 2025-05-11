Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after acquiring an additional 929,762 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,384,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.5 %

X stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.