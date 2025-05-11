Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $11,290,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,882 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 210,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

QTRX stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

