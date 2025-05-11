Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $436.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $54,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

