Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Trupanion by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Trupanion by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,792 shares of company stock worth $1,122,802. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.65, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

