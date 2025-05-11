Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Glaukos by 394.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.7 %

Glaukos stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.83. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

