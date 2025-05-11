Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.