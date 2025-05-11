Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $7,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 957,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 742,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

