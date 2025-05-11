Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $218,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 157,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unisys by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

