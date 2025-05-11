Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $222,000 Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $31.62.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

