Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $937.19 million during the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

