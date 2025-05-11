Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Baird R W cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

