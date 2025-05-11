Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $234,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,301,000 after acquiring an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

