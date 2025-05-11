Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $241,000 Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BWFG opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Eric J. Dale bought 875 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,706.44. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,921.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641.28. This trade represents a 34.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

