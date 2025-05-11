Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $145.15 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

