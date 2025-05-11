Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $238,000 in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of OS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

