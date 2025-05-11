Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

CUBI stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

