Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,554 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 127,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.26.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

