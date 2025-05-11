Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 12,107 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

