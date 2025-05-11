Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,830 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

